New Co-op store to open in Havering after £700k investment

A new Co-op store will be opening next week in Gidea Park. Picture: Jon Super Jon Super

A new Co-op will soon be opening its doors in the borough following a £700,000 investment.

The store, which will be based in Gidea Park, will provide 15 full and part time jobs, an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee machine, cash machine, as well as the usual wide range of food and drink.

The store will also bring a funding boost through Co-op's Membership scheme - members will receive a 5per cent reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with Co-op donating a further 1pc to causes in the borough.

These currently include Mitchell's Miracles, Havering Shopmobility and Lennox Children's Cancer Fund, with Co-op members able to choose which group they would like to support online.

The store will open next Friday, July 5.

Co-op store manager Sarah Glenister said: "We are delighted to have undertaken such a significant investment in Romford and are very proud to be part of this community."

Co-op area manager Mike Roast said: "The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum, and our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub for people living in the area.

"We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, they are raising much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life."

