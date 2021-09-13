New Gidea Park Co-op branch receives 'great response' on opening

Published: 11:10 AM September 13, 2021

From left to right: Rachel Jackson , Victoria Wilkinson , store manager Tommy Roberts, Cllr Melvin Wallace, Aaran Bagga and Terry Pierson. - Credit: Vicki Couchman

A new Co-op branch opened in Gidea Park has received a "great response", according to the store manager.

Co-op opened its doors to the new 2,500 sq ft store on September 10.

Store manager Tommy Roberts said: “We have had a great response, and we are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Romford, and to open Co-op’s newest store!

“We are really looking forward to serving the community. We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services locally to create a really compelling offer to serve our community.”

Run on renewable energy, the shop also offers John Lewis parcel collection and returns.

As part of the celebrations, Creative Kids Nursery in Romford received a £500 donation towards play and education equipment.

You may also want to watch:

Co-op area manager Mike Roast said: “Our members help to make a difference to local causes - Co-op donates 2p in every pound to community causes when members swipe their membership card when buying own-branded products.”