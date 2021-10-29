When are the clocks changing?

The clocks are set to go back an hour on Sunday (October 31) - Credit: PA

This Sunday (October 31) may be Halloween but that's not the only reason why it is a significant date this year.

It also marks the end of British Summer Time and so the clocks will move back one hour at 2am.

That means we will all get an extra 60 minutes to use on Sunday as we enter Daylight Saving Time, which means more daylight in evenings and less in the mornings during the winter months.

The clocks will then move forward an hour once again on March 27.