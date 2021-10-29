News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

When are the clocks changing?

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 7:16 PM October 29, 2021
A clock face on display at the Clockmakers' Museum, part of the Science Museum in London, ahead of t

The clocks are set to go back an hour on Sunday (October 31) - Credit: PA

This Sunday (October 31) may be Halloween but that's not the only reason why it is a significant date this year.

It also marks the end of British Summer Time and so the clocks will move back one hour at 2am.

That means we will all get an extra 60 minutes to use on Sunday as we enter Daylight Saving Time, which means more daylight in evenings and less in the mornings during the winter months.

The clocks will then move forward an hour once again on March 27.

You may also want to watch:

East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

ATMs

'Important' ATMs removed from Romford shopping mall

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Romford M&S

Video

Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Havering incident appeal

Woman dies after car crash near Upminster

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

Two in hospital after crash in Upminster involving 'stolen' van

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon