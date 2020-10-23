Search

Clocks go back an hour tonight

PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 October 2020

Clocks go back an hour in the early hours of Sunday, October 25. Picture: Getty Images

Clocks go back an hour in the early hours of Sunday, October 25. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Don’t forget that the clocks go back tonight.

British Summer Time ends at 3am on Sunday, October 25. Which means you need to put your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday and you’ll get an extra hour under the duvet. It also means the mornings will be a little brighter from now on.

