Clocks go back an hour tonight
PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 October 2020
Archant
Don’t forget that the clocks go back tonight.
You may also want to watch:
British Summer Time ends at 3am on Sunday, October 25. Which means you need to put your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday and you’ll get an extra hour under the duvet. It also means the mornings will be a little brighter from now on.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.