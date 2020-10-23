Clocks go back an hour tonight

Don’t forget that the clocks go back tonight.

British Summer Time ends at 3am on Sunday, October 25. Which means you need to put your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday and you’ll get an extra hour under the duvet. It also means the mornings will be a little brighter from now on.