Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB Archant

A baby and a bus driver are being treated for minor injuries after a double decker crashed through a home's front garden wall in Collier Row this morning (Tuesday, October 1).

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called at 8.41am to the junction of Firbank Road and Clockhouse Lane to reports of "a bus in someone's front garden".

She added: "The London Ambulance Service are en route.

"A baby was in a push chair that toppled over and is now being treated as a precaution, and the bus driver is being treated for shock.

"There are no reports of any serious injuries."

The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.