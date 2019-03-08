Search

Advanced search

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

PUBLISHED: 09:20 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 01 October 2019

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Archant

A baby and a bus driver are being treated for minor injuries after a double decker crashed through a home's front garden wall in Collier Row this morning (Tuesday, October 1).

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DBA double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called at 8.41am to the junction of Firbank Road and Clockhouse Lane to reports of "a bus in someone's front garden".

You may also want to watch:

She added: "The London Ambulance Service are en route.

"A baby was in a push chair that toppled over and is now being treated as a precaution, and the bus driver is being treated for shock.

"There are no reports of any serious injuries."

The London Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Teenager stops bus so he can give first aid to man who collapsed in Upminster

Reuben was cool under pressure and waited until the ambulance came. Picture: Angie Bunce-Mason

Appeal to find missing teenager from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Romford man jailed for £3.5m organised crime fuel fraud

Dean Chapman, 43, from Crow Lane, Romford, was sentenced to four years and six months for his part in an organised crime gang distributing and selling illicit fuel to unsuspecting motorists. Picture: HMRC

Most Read

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Teenager stops bus so he can give first aid to man who collapsed in Upminster

Reuben was cool under pressure and waited until the ambulance came. Picture: Angie Bunce-Mason

Appeal to find missing teenager from Romford

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Christopher Ogwu, 14, from Romford. Picture: @MPSHavering

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Romford man jailed for £3.5m organised crime fuel fraud

Dean Chapman, 43, from Crow Lane, Romford, was sentenced to four years and six months for his part in an organised crime gang distributing and selling illicit fuel to unsuspecting motorists. Picture: HMRC

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Chorley boss Vermiglio penalty miss cost them at Daggers

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Baby and bus driver treated for minor injuries after bus ploughs through Collier Row front garden

A double decker crashed into a resident's garden on Tuesday, October 1 in Collier Row. Picture: Alvydas DB

Adoption agency for vulnerable children across east London launches in Havering

Adopt London East which will be led by Havering Council. Picture: Havering Council

Hornchurch Hop Inn micro pub owners apply for premises licence

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

West Ham suffer a VAR too far at the Vitality Stadium

The Video Assistant Referee in action during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists