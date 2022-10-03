David Finch mostly won the case against his former employer, Clegg Gifford & Co Ltd, after it was heard in front of a tribunal in August this year - Credit: Google

A 66-year-old ex-broker is awaiting compensation after mostly winning an age and discrimination case against his former employer in Romford.

In August this year, David Finch told an employment tribunal at the East London Hearing Centre that he was victimised while working at Clegg Gifford & Co Ltd.

Mr Finch worked at Tradex when it was bought by insurance broker Clegg Gifford & Co Ltd in November 2017, at which point he was transferred over.

Over the course of 2020, a number of allegations involving his then-employer saw Mr Finch take his case to the employment tribunal.

In the tribunal’s judgement published on September 27, Mr Finch, who worked as a credit controller, is described as having “carved out that job for himself and was obviously very good at it”.

It lists a series of complaints made by Mr Finch, including that the company’s managing director Shirley Bellamy said he had “been around as long as Pontius Pilate”.

She also openly queried whether he was “going to fall asleep” in the office on more than one occasion, the tribunal heard.

This was despite a number of conditions, particularly diabetes and anaemia, likely making him drowsy.

The tribunal ultimately described Ms Bellamy’s comments as “crass”, and found them to be degrading and humiliating.

In another instance in March 2020, Mr Finch was asked to bring forward a holiday to Cyprus booked for later in the year, at a time when he had been told to shield from Covid by his doctor.

After telling Ms Bellamy he did not want to, the tribunal heard Ms Bellamy said: “You should take the vacation now, otherwise you may not be around in September or October.”

Mr Finch believed this may have meant he “might actually be dead by September or October anyway”.

The tribunal decided this was “likely” said by Ms Bellamy, adding: “It may be due to the longevity of her career, but it became apparent from the cross examination of her, that she has a complete lack of such as equality or diversity training.”

Ms Bellamy also referred to Mr Finch as having “been around since Pontius Pilate” in an email thread relating to his redundancy package, something the tribunal stated "is objectively capable of being offensive" and constituted a form of harassment.

Mr Finch's claims of victimisation, constructive discrimination based dismissal and constructive unfair dismissal all succeeded, and harassment claims partly succeeded.

A remedy hearing is to be scheduled for a future date.