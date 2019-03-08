£40k invested in street cleaning as council launches Cleaner Havering campaign

Cabinet member for environment, Councillor Osman Dervish, council leader Cllr Damian White and deputy leader of Havering Council Cllr Damian White with staff from the local authority's street cleaning team. Picture: Mark Sepple Mark Sepple

Thousands of pounds have been injected into a new campaign to keep the streets of Havering clean and it needs your help.

Havering Council has launched the Cleaner Havering campaign which will aim to make and keep the borough cleaner and tidier together with the help of residents.

As one of the only councils in the country that offers both a weekly rubbish and recycling collection, the local authority is already taking action in a bid to help maintain the area’s general cleanliness.

But to ensure more is done to keep Havering tidy, the council has invested £40,000 into street cleaning.

Leader of Havering council, Councillor Damian White said: “Like everybody in the borough, we are proud to live here and we have listened to our residents.

“This means we are now investing an extra £400,000 to increase the frequency of our street cleaning to help keep Havering special.”

This extra money will see the number of residential street cleaning increase from once every three weeks to fortnightly.

It will see the council actively encouraging and supporting residents to join in community clean-ups, promoting more reporting of fly-tipping, littering and an increase in enforcement action, as well as making sure to keep rivers and parks clean and healthy.

More awareness will also be raised around the disposal of dog mess that is often left in the streets and parks around the borough and actions against those dropping chewing gum on the streets.

Mr White continued: “We also want to highlight those who persist in blighting our borough with littering, fly-tipping, dropping chewing gum and not clearing up their dog mess.

“This is why we need residents to do their part and work with us, to change people’s behaviours by reporting fly tipping and littering, so we can take the strongest action against those who act irresponsibly.

“We also want help in getting the message out to those people who think it is OK to spoil our beautiful borough.

“They should know that they can’t mess with Havering.”