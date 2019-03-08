Search


Residents enjoy classic cars show and vintage music in Romford town centre

PUBLISHED: 11:00 26 March 2019

Classic Cars took over Romford Market on Saturday to the sound track of the 50s and 60s as part of the council's series of events to bring more people to the town centre. Rob Howes and Marcia Reed with their 1958 Rambler Ambassador. Photo: Ellie Hoskins.

A display of vintage cars and music from the 50s and 60s took residents on a trip back in time in Romford Market.

Havering Council hosted a large collection of cars from a community of enthusiasts, collectors and the Havering Classic Car Club (HCCC) from 11am in Romford’s town centre on Saturday, March 23.

Lianna Hayes, a vintage hits singer, performed classic tunes sung by Connie Francis and Elvis Presley at the Tollgate House end of the market.

Nic Dodin, founder of the HCCC, told the Recorder: “It was absolutely wonderful. It was very well received and we had many more people to come to see the cars then we expected.

“The council officers said they were pleased with the outcome and are now trying to get us involved with more events in the Romford market.

“Some residents who came to the event didn’t even know about HCCC. We’re a large club and we represent Havering at quite a few shows.”

Visit the club’s website for more information.

