Classic car club wins national award for its help with raising money for Saint Francis Hospice

Alan Mason, who works with Saint Francis� fundraising team for the Frankie�s Classic Car Bike Fest in Basildon and presenter of the National Car Club Awards Mike Brewer. Saint Francis Hospice

A classic car festival which has raised thousands of pounds for Saint Francis Hospice, has received national recognition for its contribution to the charity.

The Daimler SP250 Owners Club, which helps the Havering-atte-Bower charity run the Frankie’s Classic Car Bike Fest in Basildon, was shortlisted for the National Car Club Awards for the best car club contribution to charity and went home as the winners.

Alan Mason, who works with Saint Francis’ fundraising team on the car show, was presented with the award.

He said: “We were delighted at this recognition of the efforts for Saint Francis Hospice, which really impressed the judges, as did the feedback from our show.

“It was also great to see a huge picture of Frankie on the main screen, in his favourite car, which of course is a British Racing Green Daimler SP250!”

This year’s car show is once again at Ford’s Dunton Technical Centre in Laindon on Sunday, September 1.

To find out more about getting involved, call 01708 771 404 or email events@sfh.org.uk