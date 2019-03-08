City Festival 2019: Upminster's Thames Chase Forest Centre hosts cycling days

Residents are encouraged to get out on two wheels this summer and enjoy the woodlands at Thames Chase Trust's special cycling days.

As part of the mayor of London's National Park City Festival 2019, the Thames Trust is organising two cycle days for people of all abilities on Tuesday, July 23 and a woman only event on Thursday, July 25.

The aim is to highlight the accessibility of cycling at the Broadfields site as well as encouraging people to be more confident about experiencing the outdoors while on a saddle and on foot.

Mary Wright, acting chair of trustees at the Thames Chase Trust, said: "We're excited to be hosting these two cycling events as part of the National Park City Festival 2019.

"Improving access to the countryside and community forest is one of our core objectives at the Trust, and by working with partners such as Positive Parents, Trailnet, Cycle Confident and the Havering Cycle Hub, we hope to inspire people to enjoy the outdoors in whatever way they can.

"Last year we installed an adapted bathroom at the Forest Centre, for a more comfortable visitor experience, and across the forest we are committed to improving access to the outdoors."

Qualified instructors will be on hand to give advice about cycling on both days, with bikes suitable for people of all abilities and confidence levels available too.

Both events run from 10.30am to 2.30pm at the Thames Chase Forest Centre in Pike Lane.

Call 01708 642970 or contact enquiries@thameschase.org.uk to register.