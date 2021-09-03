News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Meals, transport, uniform: Where to get help with school costs

Citizens Advice, Havering

Published: 9:15 AM September 3, 2021   
Students carry bags and books at Royal High School Bath, which is a day and boarding school for girl

School uniforms can be expensive - Credit: PA

As the children go back to school for a new term and the government plans to end the £20 uplift to universal credit, Citizens Advice Havering has some tips on how to make ends meet.

Question

I’m a single parent and lost my job during the pandemic. My local Citizens Advice helped me apply for universal credit, which has been really helpful to cover some of the income I’ve lost.

But I’m very worried about the upcoming £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit - I don't know how I'll be able to pay for the school uniforms and shoes, especially as they grow so fast!

Is there any other support out there to help plug the gap?

Advice

If you're on a low income or unemployed, you might be able to get help with some of the costs of sending your child to school, including school meals, transport and uniform.

It’s always worth talking to your local education authority - search for schools and education at havering.gov.uk to see what support is available as resources and offerings can differ.

Citizens Advice Havering is launching a new service to help those who need to apply for Universal Cr

Help is available to assist with the costs of sending children to school - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima

School meals

Children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 automatically get free school meals.

If you have older children, you can apply for free school meals if you get certain benefits. In your case, as you’re on universal credit and you applied after April 1, 2018, you would be eligible if you earn less than £7,400 a year without benefits.

You can see the full list of help with school costs at citizensadvice.org.uk/family/education.

To apply for free school meals, you need to contact your local authority.

Transport

If your children are aged between five to 16, your local education authority might offer free or lower-cost transport if you don't live near school or your child is unable to walk there.

You need to apply to your local education authority for help.

Uniforms and other costs

Your local education authority might also be able to help with some other costs, like uniforms, music lessons or trips and activities.

There may also be local charitable schemes to help with these costs - it’s worth checking with the school to see if it knows of any.

Schools can sometimes also advise on finding second-hand uniforms.

What’s next

If your child is staying in education after Year 11, you must tell the HMRC child benefit office if you want to continue receiving child benefits and any extra support for children within means-tested benefits.

When your child turns 16, HMRC will send you a letter asking whether your child will stay in education or training.

You must reply to this letter to keep getting child benefits.

READ MORE: Tips to avoid debt after universal credit top-up ends in September

