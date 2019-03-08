Citizens Advice Havering launches new service for people applying for Universal Credit

A Havering charity is launching a new service to help residents who need to apply for Universal Credit today (Monday, April 1).

Citizens Advice Havering’s new service called Help to Claim will provide support for people looking to submit their first Universal Credit application for their first full payment.

Lesley Crisp, chief officer of Citizens Advice Havering, said: “We offer free, independent, impartial and confidential advice to people in the community everyday and have developed an expertise in dealing with Universal Credit.

“We’ve seen first-hand what can happen when people struggle to make a claim and their payments are delayed.

“We encourage anyone who needs help with their application to get in touch with us either in-person, over the phone or over webchat.”

Help will be tailored to the individual with over the phone advice on 0800 144 8 444 and webchat and advice content.