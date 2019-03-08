Search

Citizens Advice Havering celebrates 80th anniversary in Romford's town centre

PUBLISHED: 15:02 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 04 September 2019

Havering Deputy Mayor Cllr John Mylod joining in with the celebrations of the Havering Citizens Advice Bureau 80th anniversary in Romford Market. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A problem solving charity that has been supporting people for 80 years kicked off its anniversary celebrations with a marquee in Romford Market.

Citizens Advice Havering launched its 80th anniversary celebrations in Romford Market on Wednesday, August 4.

The charity's volunteers spent the day handing out leaflets and raising awareness about the services it provides.

Chief officer Lesley Crisp told the Recorder: "We're really pleased with how today went.

"It's really raised our profile in the borough as we had a lot of people stop by who didn't know who we were."

Citizens Advice Bureau (Cab) officially started helping people the day after the Second World War began on September 4 1939.

Since then the charity has seen some changes.

"It began as a women's volunteer service anticipating problems around children being evacuated during the war," said Lesley.

"I think the hope was that in the future we wouldn't need the service but now we face different issues.

"I can remember when I started about 29 or 30 years ago a man wanted to know how to fry an egg while his wife was in hospital.

"Something like that wouldn't happen nowadays as people can Google things like that."

Havering's Cab used to provide services such as helping people who were illiterate or could no longer see well to read letters.

Today organisations have replaced that service.

Instead Cab volunteers often help people who are low on funds and can't afford to pay for an internet service or people who need debt and housing advice.

Lesley added: "I don't think things have changed that much.

"People generally tend to come to us when they suffer a crisis.

"Until it happens to you, you don't realise the affect it's going to have on your life."

The chief officer explained that the charity is currently looking for a patron to support it and that people can either get involved by signing up to be a volunteer or by making a donation.

Cab's next event will be a quiz night at the Crumpled Horn pub in Corbets Tey Road, Upminster on Monday, September 23.

Visit haveringcab.org to find out more.

