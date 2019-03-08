Poll

Pay to pray: Romford church suffers 'serious blow' from Havering Council's car parking charges increase

Members of the parish church of St Edward the Confessor in Romford now have to pay to park in the market place on a Sunday. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Worshippers who drive to St Edward's, Romford, have to pay to go to church now that the council's controversial car parking charges have come into effect.

Havering Council recently approved controversial changes to introduce a flat £1.50 charge to park on Sundays in Romford.

Members of the St Edward the Confessor Church in the Market Place now have to pay £2.50 to park for two hours on a Sunday.

Sue Arbon, a member of the church, said: "Maintaining an historical building is costly and the need to fund repairs is a challenge, however the introduction of a £1.50 charge to park the car in the Market Place on a Sunday is a serious blow to us as a church. For as long as I can remember it has been free to park the car on a Sunday in the Market Place."

St Edward the Confessor Church has been The Church in the Market Place since 1410.

Canon Mike Power told the Recorder it costs £500 a day to keep the church open.

He said: "Anything that prohibits those who put their hands in their pockets to keep it open, is a bit worrying.

"Particularly in this climate, it's very hard for us to fund such an important historical building and our only source of income to do that is via our congregation.

"Any deterrent could seriously impact our ability to maintain this building which is so important."

He added that he understands the council has to make difficult decisions to raise funds.

"There are other missional activities within the community," said Canon Power.

"We run Ed's Place for young people and we can only fund that through the generosity of people who come to church."

Businesses in Hornchurch and Upminster have also expressed concerns about how the parking charges changes will impact the numbers of people who choose to shop in the town centres.

More than 10,600 people have signed Barry Major's online petition which calls for the council to scrap the car parking changes.

Sue Arbon, a member of the church, added: "Most of our parishioners have no option but to drive to church and most of our congregation do not live within walking distance.

"We ask of our congregation for financial support towards the upkeep of the church, now they have to pay the council to pay for parking to come and worship on Sunday. Is that fair?"

Sue added that in recent correspondence with the council, the churchgoers were told that the changes were introduced because of the pressures commuter parking places put on the availability of parking spaces for legitimate park users.

However she pointed out that commuter parking is unlikely to take place on a Sunday.

Councillor Osman Dervish, cabinet member for environment, said: "We appreciate the views of those who worship at the St Edward the Confessor Church and we are happy to talk to them about their concerns.

"We have listened to our residents and businesses. They have told us that our roads and pavements need improving and these parking charge changes will help us fund the work to fix them.

"We believe that the change in parking charges are the best way of helping to make our roads better and parking in neighbourhoods easier."

The church is keen to raise awareness of its presence in the town centre.

"We just really want to highlight the church and all that we do in the Market Place," said Sue.

Last year the church opened Ed's Place, a safe space for young people in Romford's High Street.

Jordan Palmer, youth worker at the church, has been working with the police and council in a bid to combat gang crime.

Along with the outreach team, Jordan started an after school club called The Drop at Ed's Place for children aged seven to nine which runs three times a week at the centre.

The church will also be holding its yearly summer fayre on June 29.