Covid-19: Church in Elm Park fundraising to plant commemorative tree

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:11 PM August 6, 2021   
Elm Park church fundraiser

St Nicholas CofE church in Elm Park is fundraising to plant an olive tree on its ground in tribute to those lost during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Fr Tom Keighley

A church in Elm Park is fundraising to plant an olive tree to mark the deaths and suffering caused by Covid-19.

Two of the churchyard trees on the St Nicholas CofE grounds died last year, leaving a significant space at the east end of the yard.

Father Tom Keighley told the Recorder that the diocese has approved the planting of a hardy Olive tree to honour those who died from coronavirus.

However, planting a mature tree - with a multi-trunk - has its complications.

"There are significant problems in planting such a tree and it will require significant preparation of the ground and expert assistance in planting given its age," explained Fr Keighley.

Elm Park church fundraiser

An example of the type of tree the church hopes to plant. - Credit: Fr Tom Keighley

Therefore, the church is hoping to raise the "achievable" sum of around £800 to undertake this work.

There will also be a remembrance plaque and commemorative book in the church, for names to be recorded and remembered on each anniversary date moving forward.

Donations can be made to treasurer Margaret Roberts, by dropping an envelope into the Vicarage or the church, or by visiting this link.

Coronavirus
Havering News

