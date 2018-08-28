A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge Christmas roadworks cancelled

Contractors installing protective sheeting over the railway before demolition.

Roadworks that were set to take place on the A127 at Ardleigh Green Bridge over Christmas have now been cancelled.

Residents were sent a letter from Tfl said the works - that were meant to be carried out between Sunday (December 23) and next Thursday (December 27) - will no longer be going ahead.

It said: “We would like to reassure you that the cancellation of these works does not affect the planned reopening of four lanes of traffic in spring 2019 and we remain on track to achieve this.

“We will need to reschedule the demolition works for a future closure of the railway in 2018, and we are in discussions with Network Rail to determine when this can take place.”

