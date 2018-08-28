Search

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge Christmas roadworks cancelled

PUBLISHED: 18:13 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:13 20 December 2018

Contractors installing protective sheeting over the railway before demolition. Picture: Transport for London

Contractors installing protective sheeting over the railway before demolition. Picture: Transport for London

Transport for London

Roadworks that were set to take place on the A127 at Ardleigh Green Bridge over Christmas have now been cancelled.

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridgeThe A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Residents were sent a letter from Tfl said the works - that were meant to be carried out between Sunday (December 23) and next Thursday (December 27) - will no longer be going ahead.

It said: “We would like to reassure you that the cancellation of these works does not affect the planned reopening of four lanes of traffic in spring 2019 and we remain on track to achieve this.

“We will need to reschedule the demolition works for a future closure of the railway in 2018, and we are in discussions with Network Rail to determine when this can take place.”

