Last posting dates for Christmas parcels announced

PUBLISHED: 09:44 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 06 October 2020

The last Christmas posting dates for parcels have been announced. Picture: Parcelforce Worldwide

Royal Mail’s Parcelforce Worldwide has announced its last posting dates for Christmas – the dates by which you must post your parcels to guarantee arrival for Christmas Day.

Parcels going to the Republic of Ireland should be sent by Thursday, December 17.

Those being sent abroad to Western Europe, the USA & Canada must be sent by Friday, December 18.

For people using the two-day UK services, the latest posting date is Tuesday, December 22.

People using the Next Day UK services will have until Wednesday, December 23.

Karen Whittingham, of Parcelforce Worldwide, said: “Christmas Eve falls on a Thursday this year and our drivers will be working hard to deliver every parcel in time for Christmas. We encourage customers to send early ahead of our busiest time of year but we’ve announced our last posting dates to help our customers plan ahead for Christmas.”

The last posting dates are a guide only and may be subject to change due to the impact of Covid-19. You can check www.parcelforce.com/christmas for the latest information.

