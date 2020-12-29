Romford businesses chip in to light up station for Christmas
Romford train station was lit up for Christmas this year, thanks to help from the town's Business Improvement District (BID) and rail companies.
The festive lights on display at the station were paid for by Romford businesses, via the BID.
But in order to gain access to put up the illuminations safely, both Network Rail and TfL Rail had to carry out their own risk assessments.
Julie Frost, director of Romford BID, said: “It’s been a tough year for our businesses and for many people who live and work in Romford, so we were looking for an opportunity to provide a bit of cheer.”
The display shows a garland hanging above the station's entrance, while a wall of lights can be seen on a wall outside.
Kathryn Charlton-Colbear, Network Rail asset protection manager, added: “It’s always extra rewarding to work on a project which will really benefit the community."
