News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Romford businesses chip in to light up station for Christmas

person

Tom Ambrose

Published: 5:00 PM December 29, 2020   
Romford train station all lit up for the festive period

Romford train station all lit up for the festive period - Credit: Network Rail

Romford train station was lit up for Christmas this year, thanks to help from the town's Business Improvement District (BID) and rail companies.

The festive lights on display at the station were paid for by Romford businesses, via the BID.

But in order to gain access to put up the illuminations safely, both Network Rail and TfL Rail had to carry out their own risk assessments.

Julie Frost, director of Romford BID, said: “It’s been a tough year for our businesses and for many people who live and work in Romford, so we were looking for an opportunity to provide a bit of cheer.”

A wall of lights on the street outside Romford station

A wall of lights on the street outside Romford station - Credit: Network Rail

The display shows a garland hanging above the station's entrance, while a wall of lights can be seen on a wall outside.

You may also want to watch:

Kathryn Charlton-Colbear, Network Rail asset protection manager, added: “It’s always extra rewarding to work on a project which will really benefit the community."

Most Read

  1. 1 East London Covid-19 death surge causing 'dangerous' stress for council staff
  2. 2 NHS Nightingale London still 'on standby' as patient numbers pass April peak
  3. 3 Testing site for people without Covid symptoms opens in Elm Park
  1. 4 Havering HC chair Isherwood urges people not to underestimate Covid-19
  2. 5 Havering's Covid rate is second highest in England
  3. 6 Sadiq Khan's plan to charge people to drive into capital would be disaster
  4. 7 'If I'm wearing orange, my job is life and death': Paramedic discusses air ambulance's life-changing work
  5. 8 Letters: Tier 4 and funding for TfL
  6. 9 Can you help find man missing from Hornchurch?
  7. 10 Hornchurch boss Stimson urging FA to allow them to prepare for Trophy clash

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Havering Council

Photos provide look inside new Hornchurch leisure centre

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon

Romford Ice Rink developer responds to action group's concerns

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon

Tributes paid to former Havering councillor 'who could teach himself...

Tom Ambrose

person

Domestic Abuse | Special Report

Met Police in domestic abuse crackdown after 'positive outcomes' fall by...

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus