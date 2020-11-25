Search

Advanced search

Romford and Dagenham bingo halls uniting to help provide Christmas hampers for families living in hostels

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:07 25 November 2020

You can drop donations at the Dagenham bingo hall. Picture: Google

You can drop donations at the Dagenham bingo hall. Picture: Google

Google

Staff at two bingo halls have joined together to help people living in hostels over Christmas.

The teams at Mecca’s Romford and Dagenham branches have launched their Everyone Deserves a Christmas appeal in a bid to support those who may be struggling during the festive season.

It will see the two venues unite to raise money for Smile London and Essex, a Romford-based charity that supports 22 family hostels across the two areas.

Each of the hostels provides temporary accommodation for between 20 and 70 families, with the charity also offering help when these families move into their own homes.

Mecca are encouraging customers and businesses to donate canned or packaged food and drink, as well as unopened toiletries, to help create Christmas hampers for people living in the hostels.

You may also want to watch:

People are also able to donate money towards the appeal, with this being used to purchase more goods for the hampers.

Lynsey Clark, the general manager at Mecca Dagenham, said: “We’re delighted to be launching Mecca’s Everyone Deserves a Christmas campaign and to be bringing a little festive cheer to those most in need.

“It’s been a year unlike any other, so we’re thrilled to continue to give something back to our community and will be incredibly grateful for any donations our loyal customers and supportive locals are able to make.”

The bingo halls, located at Dagenham Leisure Park and the Mercury Shopping Centre, are currently closed during the coronavirus lockdown, and were also forced to shut for several months earlier this year at the start of the pandemic.

But staff gave up their time to provide help and support for people living in the community, including preparing meals for emergency workers, care homes and charities.

To donate to the Everyone Deserves a Christmas campaign, visit the JustGiving page at bit.ly/3pMLQDs

You can also drop off items to Mecca Dagenham or Mecca Romford once the venues reopen. This is expected to be in early December but any opening date will be subject to government tier restrictions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford and Dagenham bingo halls uniting to help provide Christmas hampers for families living in hostels

You can drop donations at the Dagenham bingo hall. Picture: Google

West Ham are showing their worth as they continue good run with Sheffield victory

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Sheffield United's George Baldock battle for the ball

Explained: What do the latest figures tell us about Havering’s likely Covid tier?

The Barking, Redbridge and Havering University Hospitals NHS Trust has seen beds occupied by Covid-19 patients rise from 40 to 240. Picture: Ken Mears

Harold Hill woman sets up virtual Christmas fayre to support charity and businesses

Coryn Maile has organised the Harold Hill Virtual Christmas Fayre. Picture: Coryn Maile

‘Help Us Help You’ campaign launched to get cancer referrals back up

NELCSU headquarters in Finsbury. Picture: Google