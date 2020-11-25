Romford and Dagenham bingo halls uniting to help provide Christmas hampers for families living in hostels

Staff at two bingo halls have joined together to help people living in hostels over Christmas.

The teams at Mecca’s Romford and Dagenham branches have launched their Everyone Deserves a Christmas appeal in a bid to support those who may be struggling during the festive season.

It will see the two venues unite to raise money for Smile London and Essex, a Romford-based charity that supports 22 family hostels across the two areas.

Each of the hostels provides temporary accommodation for between 20 and 70 families, with the charity also offering help when these families move into their own homes.

Mecca are encouraging customers and businesses to donate canned or packaged food and drink, as well as unopened toiletries, to help create Christmas hampers for people living in the hostels.

People are also able to donate money towards the appeal, with this being used to purchase more goods for the hampers.

Lynsey Clark, the general manager at Mecca Dagenham, said: “We’re delighted to be launching Mecca’s Everyone Deserves a Christmas campaign and to be bringing a little festive cheer to those most in need.

“It’s been a year unlike any other, so we’re thrilled to continue to give something back to our community and will be incredibly grateful for any donations our loyal customers and supportive locals are able to make.”

The bingo halls, located at Dagenham Leisure Park and the Mercury Shopping Centre, are currently closed during the coronavirus lockdown, and were also forced to shut for several months earlier this year at the start of the pandemic.

But staff gave up their time to provide help and support for people living in the community, including preparing meals for emergency workers, care homes and charities.

To donate to the Everyone Deserves a Christmas campaign, visit the JustGiving page at bit.ly/3pMLQDs

You can also drop off items to Mecca Dagenham or Mecca Romford once the venues reopen. This is expected to be in early December but any opening date will be subject to government tier restrictions.