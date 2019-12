How well do you know your Christmas films?

The countdown to Christmas has begun PA Archive/Press Association Images

Merry Christmas everyone!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

If you're at a loose end after opening all of your presents and waiting for Christmas dinner to be ready, why not try our Christmas films quiz!

From festive films and Christmas lyrics, to reindeer names and fun facts, this is the perfect chance to test your knowledge.