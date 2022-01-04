Seventeen babies arrived on Christmas Day at Queen's Hospital
- Credit: BHRUT
Families received the gift of a newborn child with 17 babies born at Queen’s Hospital in Romford on Christmas Day.
Harsha Rabindran, 35, gave birth to her son Navin at 4.30am, despite her due date being Boxing Day.
Harsha, who lives in Hornchurch with her husband Vinod, 40, and their five-year-old daughter Nia, said: “We went home around 5pm and had some friends round for dinner.
“We are very happy and Nia is really enjoying being a big sister.”
Stacey Cater, 35, gave birth to her and partner Craig Harrison's daughter Scarlett Harrison at 2.25am on December 25.
Stacey, from Brentwood, said: “She was due on December 21 and I went into labour late on Christmas Eve. I actually had her while I was still in the triage area as she was so quick, which was a bit of a shock for everyone.
"It feels amazing and so special to have her on Christmas Day.
"At one point Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas came on, which is my mum’s favourite song, so that’s a really special memory I have associated with Scarlett’s birth."