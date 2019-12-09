GP appointments available on Christmas Day in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

GP appointments are available on Christmas Day in east London. Picture: Anthony Devlin PA Wire/PA Images

People who urgently need to see a doctor or nurse this winter can book appointments on the weekends and bank holidays including Christmas Day.

Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG) will have available GP appointments for residents in the evenings, weekends and bank holidays this winter.

Same day urgent appointments are available every weekday evening from 6.30pm to 10pm and between 8am to 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

These appointments can be booked by calling your own GP practice as usual during working hours, calling the booking line directly on 020 3770 1888 between 2pm and 9pm Monday to Friday and 9am and 5pm on weekends, or by calling NHS 111.

GPs, nurses and pharmacists can provide high-quality assessments, advice and treatment and prescribe medicines over the phone.

If more people with non-urgent conditions use these services, then it allows the NHS to prioritise those who genuinely need life saving emergency treatment.

Dr Jagan John, GP and clinical lead for urgent care for NHS Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge CCG, said: "We understand our patients are leading increasingly busy lives and there is now much more demand to be able to see a GP or nurse urgently outside normal working hours.

"Having services later in the evening, and at weekends and bank holidays, makes it easier for people to be seen more quickly and at a time that better suits them, and this even includes being able to see a GP on Christmas day.

"We encourage anyone with a smart phone to download the NHS App, not only will it make booking an appointment easier for them, it will ease pressure on our GP phone lines too."

Patients can download the NHS App from the Apple or Android app stores and follow the simple on-screen instructions to set it up, link it to their GP practice and enjoy its full functionality.

If you need medical help fast and your surgery is closed, call NHS 111 Clinical Assessment service on 111 at any time of day or night, or visit 111.nhs.uk or access NHS 111 via the NHS App.