Normal - or changed by Covid? Take our London Christmas Survey 2021

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:59 AM December 21, 2021
Updated: 11:07 AM December 21, 2021
Have your Christmas plans changed due to Covid concerns? - Credit: Press Association Images

Are you gearing up for a "normal" Christmas? Or have you changed your plans?

Christmas is fast approaching, and families will be keen to enjoy some sense of normality after last year's festive season was disrupted by Covid restrictions.

But after England moved into Plan B measures last week and amid the spread of the new Omicron variant, some will have concerns about what Christmas may look like.

READ MORE: Q&A: Should you cancel your Christmas plans this year?

We've pulled together a selection of questions to gauge the mood around Christmas and to see how the pandemic is affecting your celebrations for the second year.

All answers are anonymous, though you are welcome to leave contact details to speak to a reporter.

person