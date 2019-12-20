Search

Your essential guide to public transport across east London this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 December 2019

A Christmas Elf starts her long journey back to the North Police. Picture: PA

A Christmas Elf starts her long journey back to the North Police. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Travelling during the Christmas period can be a headache - make sure you don't get caught out with our guide to your public transport options this holiday season.

Across the capital betweem Monday, December 23 and Thursday, Januart 2, there are a series of planned works and service changes on the Transport for London network.

The only transport running on Christmas Day in the capital will be taxis and private hire; Santander Cycles; and coaches.

Santander Cycles will be free during this period, with passengers able to make as many 30-minute journeys as they like for free over any 24-hour period. The code to use for this is SCXMAS19.

To find out about timetabled engineering works or service changes on each individual day over the Christmas period, visit tfl.gov.uk.

On Greater Anglia services out of Liverpool Street, there are revised timetables and service alterations in place throughout the festive period.

You may also want to watch:

Most routes on the Greater Anglia network are free of engineering works over the Christmas period, with many services operating normally or with only minor changes on the working days between Christmas and New Year.

Last trains on Christmas Eve are earlier than the usual Tuesday timetable. The last trains from London Liverpool Street are the 20.30 to Norwich, 21.27 to Ipswich, 21.27 to Colchester, 21.13 to Southend Victoria (calling all-stations), 21.45 to Southend Victoria (calling at Stratford and Shenfield only) and 21.28 to Cambridge.

There will be no service on Christmas Day and only a revised Stansted Express service on Boxing Day.

On New Year's Eve, the normal scheduled service will operate.

Bank holiday timetables will be in place on New Year's Day.

A normal service will resume on Thursday 2 January.

Rail services on the c2c line from Fenchurch Street to Rainham are also being closed for two days after Christmas for engineering work ready for the new TfL extension to Barking Riverside.

No c2c-operated trains will run in either direction on Friday and Saturday, December 27 and 28, passengers are warned.

