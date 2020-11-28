Debt advice: How to eat well but keep costs down

Published: 8:00 AM November 28, 2020 Updated: 8:45 PM December 7, 2020

In the first of a new monthly debt advice column by Miles Picknell, manager of the Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre, Upminster, he gives tips on eating well this autumn

As we continue to battle the pandemic many people have had their finances affected, and find themselves in positions they haven’t been in before or didn’t expect.

Having worked for over 24 years in the banking industry I know all too well the impact that severe financial difficulties can have.

If you’re suddenly struggling, if you are feeling weighed down by debt, then we can help. You can still access our full Debt Help service with some slight changes we have made due to current Covid-19 government guidelines by contacting CAP free of charge on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org to find out more.

Helpful tips to eat well this autumn

Firstly, raid your cupboards.

It can be hard to find inspiration for a meal when looking into an empty cupboard, so here’s a tip: each week or month, stock up on one or two handy basics to keep in the cupboard, such as a tin of chopped tomatoes or some herbs and spices.

Most will last for a few months so can work out as good value for money in the long run.

With a well-stocked cupboard, you’re less likely to reach for a ready meal when you’re craving something quick and filling. Search ‘What you need in your store cupboard’ to get started.

Fail to plan, plan to fail.

Experts suggest that creating a meal plan before you go shopping can help keep costs low. Before you head out to the supermarket, decide on your meals for the next week and what you need to buy, bearing in mind what you’ve already got in your store cupboard.

Stick to your list while shopping to avoid unnecessary impulse buys.

Get excited about cooking.

Cooking doesn’t have to be repetitive and boring. Check out jamieoliver.com/family/money-saving-recipes or cookingonabootstrap.com for some fantastic meal ideas designed for people on a budget.