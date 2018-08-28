Children win top football prizes for playing council-created Veggie Run app

Veggie Run winner Crowlands Primary School pupil Ethan Standings received tickets for a West Ham match after notching up a top score for healthy eating. He is pictured with headteacher Hayley McClenaghan, head of catering for Havering Council Dennis Brewin and Councillor Robert Benham. Havering Council

Children were delighted to be awarded prizes after winning competitions from the council’s healthy lifestyle app.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A total of 15 successful pupils from Benhurst Primary School, Elm Park, and Squirrels Heath School, Gidea Park, who played the Veggie Run app, received either a signed West Ham United football or shirt after eating a healthy school-catered lunch provided by the HES Catering Service.

An outstanding player from Crowlands Primary School, Romford, won two tickets to see West Ham United vs. Fulham in the new year.

Other lucky pupils won new bikes and helmets or a £25 West Ham United Foundation Soccer schools voucher.

All competitions aimed to encourage healthy eating in schools or for children to engage in playing the council-created Veggie Run app, where they learn to dodge unhealthy foods and win points, with the top scorers winning prizes.

Cabinet member for children’s services, learning and education, Councillor Robert Benham said: “I am proud that through the Council’s unique partnership with the West Ham United Foundation we can award so many lucky pupils with amazing prizes.

“HES Catering services is passionate about providing pupils with a healthy school-catered lunch in Havering, and I thank all the children for participating in the recent Veggie Run competitions.

“In the new year Veggie Run will also be partnering with Stubbers Outdoor Centre to award schools and pupils with a range of exciting sporty prizes.”

For more information, visit haveringcatering.co.uk