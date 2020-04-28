Search

There With You: Children on Hornchurch estate decorate banner thanking key workers during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 April 2020

The thank you banner in Berkeley Drive, Hornchurch decorated by children on the Dury Falls estate. Picture: Emma Wilkin

The thank you banner in Berkeley Drive, Hornchurch decorated by children on the Dury Falls estate. Picture: Emma Wilkin

Emma Wilkin

Children on a Hornchurch estate have come together and decorated a banner to thank key workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The banner, which says ‘Thank you all our heroes and heroines’, is now on display in Berkeley Drive on a bridge over the River Ingrebourne.

The idea came from mother-of-two Emma Wilkin, a nursery nurse at Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

She said she wanted to get children on the Dury Falls estate involved and to show appreciation to all key workers.

“I am getting so many thanks myself but we have a wonderful postman, wonderful binmen so I want to thank them too.”

Around 25 children took part and decorated the banner, which included pictures of supermarket workers and doctors.

Emma added: “It is just getting the children involved. It was about bringing people together and encouraging children to walk and see it.”

