Romford's Liberty Shopping Centre makes headlines with its journalism workshops

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 February 2020

Children write stories for The Liberty News. Picture: The Liberty Shopping Centre

Children write stories for The Liberty News. Picture: The Liberty Shopping Centre

The Liberty Shopping Centre

Romford's Liberty Shopping Centre made headlines this February half term with its media-themed art and craft workshops.

This half term children came to Liberty Shopping Centre to hone their headline writing skills. Picture: Liberty Shopping CentreThis half term children came to Liberty Shopping Centre to hone their headline writing skills. Picture: Liberty Shopping Centre

Children visiting the shopping centre got creative this half term with a week of arts, crafts and journalism workshops.

They designed their own newspaper spreads and created catchy news headlines. Children were also able to look the part by designing their own news reporter lanyards, which they could then take home.

Honing their investigative skills, families were encouraged to take part with their children searching for news clues around the centre, for a chance to win a journalism-themed bundle.

A young journalist shows off her press pass. Picture: The Liberty Shopping CentreA young journalist shows off her press pass. Picture: The Liberty Shopping Centre

Centre manager, Jonathan Poole said: "We hope everyone enjoyed the activities provided over the half term as children were encouraged to get creative during the week.

"The journalism theme has been a huge success and we  are excited to launch  Roaming Reporting in the coming weeks with Romford Recorder and Time 107.5 FM Radio."

