Romford's Liberty Shopping Centre makes headlines with its journalism workshops
PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 February 2020
The Liberty Shopping Centre
Romford's Liberty Shopping Centre made headlines this February half term with its media-themed art and craft workshops.
Children visiting the shopping centre got creative this half term with a week of arts, crafts and journalism workshops.
They designed their own newspaper spreads and created catchy news headlines. Children were also able to look the part by designing their own news reporter lanyards, which they could then take home.
Honing their investigative skills, families were encouraged to take part with their children searching for news clues around the centre, for a chance to win a journalism-themed bundle.
Centre manager, Jonathan Poole said: "We hope everyone enjoyed the activities provided over the half term as children were encouraged to get creative during the week.
"The journalism theme has been a huge success and we are excited to launch Roaming Reporting in the coming weeks with Romford Recorder and Time 107.5 FM Radio."