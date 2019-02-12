Search

Pearly kings and queens teach children button sewing and cockney rhyming slang at Havering Museum

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 February 2019

Families enjoing the special Pearly Kings and Queens event at the Havering Museum.

Children and parents enjoyed a half-term treat as some of the pearly kings and queens of east London came to visit Havering Museum.

John Walters, the pearly king of Finsbury, his son Darren Walters, the pearly prince, and Doreen Golding, the pearly queen of Old Kent Road and Bow Bells, all took part in activities - including button sewing - with children at the museum in High Street on Friday (February 22) morning.

Famous in the East End of London for their jackets with pearly buttons - all of which are hand sewn - the pearly royal family sang songs and taught youngsters cockney rhyming slang as they took them on a trip back in time.

Anny Young, who is in charge of education at the museum told the Recorder: “It was an absolutely wonderful day, all of the children loved it, and learnt alot.

“The pearly king and queen were talking to all of the children, and telling them all about old east London.

“The reason we invited them is because we have the jacket of the pearly king of Upminster in the museum, and it was interesting to see lots of the parents go and have a look at the jacket and read the history behind it before they left.”

