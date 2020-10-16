Search

Advanced search

Almost 20,000 children in poverty in Havering, study shows

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 October 2020

The latest child poverty statistics have been released. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Images

The latest child poverty statistics have been released. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Almost 20,000 children in the borough live in poverty, a study shows.

Figures released on Wednesday, October 14 by the End Child Poverty coalition reveal that a total of of 18,962 children were in poverty in Havering in 2018-19.

This is a rise of more than 3,000 on 2014-15’s numbers with 15,540 children in poverty at that time, according to the study.

You may also want to watch:

Newham saw the highest number in London (39,638) in 2018-19.

The Loughborough University research shows that even before the pandemic London boroughs dominated the list of UK authorities where child poverty is highest, with 14 of the top 20 hotspot boroughs in the capital.

Anna Feuchtwang, who chairs End Child Poverty, said: “The children affected are on a cliff edge, and the pandemic will only sweep them further into danger.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “There are 100,000 fewer children living in absolute poverty than in 2009/10 and making sure every child gets the best start in life is central to our efforts to level up opportunity across the country.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Almost 20,000 children in poverty in Havering, study shows

The latest child poverty statistics have been released. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Images

A late Lanzini stunner completes West Ham comeback at Tottenham on Bale’s debut

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Alessia Russo scores twice as Manchester United maintain unbeaten start

Manchester United's Christen Press (centre) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Victoria Road Stadium, London.

Dagenham boss McMahon ‘proud’ of Yeovil Town performance

George Saunders of Dagenham and Redbridge and Daniel Leadbitter of Yeovil Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th October 2020

Harold Hill dog owners in alphabet walk to raise money for pets rescued from puppy farms

Becky Wash with her dogs Bert and Otis. Picture: Becky Wash