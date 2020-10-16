Almost 20,000 children in poverty in Havering, study shows

The latest child poverty statistics have been released. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Almost 20,000 children in the borough live in poverty, a study shows.

Figures released on Wednesday, October 14 by the End Child Poverty coalition reveal that a total of of 18,962 children were in poverty in Havering in 2018-19.

This is a rise of more than 3,000 on 2014-15’s numbers with 15,540 children in poverty at that time, according to the study.

Newham saw the highest number in London (39,638) in 2018-19.

The Loughborough University research shows that even before the pandemic London boroughs dominated the list of UK authorities where child poverty is highest, with 14 of the top 20 hotspot boroughs in the capital.

Anna Feuchtwang, who chairs End Child Poverty, said: “The children affected are on a cliff edge, and the pandemic will only sweep them further into danger.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “There are 100,000 fewer children living in absolute poverty than in 2009/10 and making sure every child gets the best start in life is central to our efforts to level up opportunity across the country.”