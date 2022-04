Krystalle, 14, is missing from her home in Rainham - Credit: Met Police

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Rainham.

Police are appealing for information to help find Krystalle, who was last seen at around 10pm yesterday (April 14).

Anyone who can help is urged to call 101, quoting reference CAD1627/15Apr.

