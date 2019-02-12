Award-winning Gidea Park chef plans pop-up supper clubs to raise money for charity

Rajiv KC and Charlotte Trower from Rajiv's Kitchen together with staff from Hope4Havering and clients looking forward to the Supper Nights soon to be set up by Rajiv's Kitchen restaurant. Archant

A Gidea Park chef whose Nepalese menu is award winning, is planning a number of pop up supper clubs to raise money for different charities across Havering.

Rajiv Kc, founder of pop-up restaurant Rajiv’s Kitchen, is hosting the first of 12 supper clubs to raise money for homeless charity Hope4Havering.

Guests will enjoy a four course authentic Nepalese home cooked vegan menu, and 25 per cent of the ticket price, and all leftover food, will go to charity.

The chef who was named as one of the rising talents in the UK by the Telegraph - told the Recorder: “It is all about giving back to the community.

“We have been working with big charities over the last few years with events in London, but we want to focus on more local charities now.

“We have already got a number of nights planned, and our next one will be with Havering Mind.

“We raised nearly £40,000 for the Nepal earthquake appeal a few years ago, so we’re hoping over the course of the next year we can help raise as much, if not even more money.”

Money raised from the event will go towards the Hope4Havering Catalyst Night Shelter.

The shelter is accessible every night of the week, and has just moved to a new modular container in Atlanta Boulevard in Romford.

Food (sometimes hot, sometimes not) and hot drinks are available in the evening and breakfast is available each morning from the shelter - which currently houses around 30 people.

A spokesman from the charity said: “Accessing the shelter provides a comfortable bed and a roof over your head. But there’s more to our Shelter than shelter.

“As well as providing a safe place to sleep it’s important to us to foster atmospheres that promote honesty, humility and kindness, which are the catalysts that produce meaningful and lasting life change.

“We believe that as people spend time in our community they begin to discover new ways of working through the past and present circumstances that will propelinto more hopeful and fulfilling future. Our aim is to help identify the specific help people need to find and sustain a workable housing situation.”

Tickets for the event cost £30 and are available online.