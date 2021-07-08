11 cheap and cheerful days out in and around Havering under £10

Published: 7:50 PM July 8, 2021

With lockdown restrictions slowly lifting and summer arriving, here are some ways to enjoy in and around Havering or Romford on a budget under £10.

Moby Golf

The open jaws of Dagenham's Moby Dick Whale at Moby Golf Kingdom - Credit: Golf Kingdom

An 18-hole miniature golf course full of eccentricities, including Dagenham’s giant Moby Dick whale sculpture.

Featuring a waterfall and 60-metre lagoon, this is a whale of a time for all ages to enjoy and fully wheelchair accessible.

Bedfords Park Local Nature Reserve

Red deer graze on the 215-acre Bedfords Park Nature Reserve - Credit: Havering Council

For those looking to get lost in nature, Bedfords Park welcomes visitors to roam its 215 acres of land.

Home to red deer, the nature reserve offers fantastic views across London and the Thames. Free entry and parking.

A view over London at Bedfords Park Local Nature Reserve - Credit: Havering Council

Namco Funscape

Namco Funscape bowling alley - Credit: Namco Funscape

Be it bowling, pool, ping pong or arcade games, Namco Funscape in the Brewery offers a variety of activities for entertainment-seekers.

Romford Market

Romford Market stalls - Credit: Havering Council

The 800-year old Romford Market is one of the oldest and largest markets in the UK.

Head down and browse its 150 stalls, where you can sometimes find quirky events and all manner of things, be it fruit, vegetables, meat, clothes or toys and mobile accessories.

This includes Courtney’s Cakes for six months, after Courtney Gwatkin won Romford Business Improvement District’s (BID) Pitch for a Pitch competition.

Open Wed, Fri and Sat 9am to 4.30pm (5pm Sat).

RSPB Rainham Marshes nature reserve

Water Vole snacking on a leaf at Rainham Marshes - Credit: Basil Thornton

Rainham Marshes protected nature reserve, which runs alongside the Thames, offers a top spot for bird watching and hosts a diversity of wildlife.

Non-members can hire a bike for £10 (full-day) or £5 (half-day) and ride two miles along river, past Rainham’s famous The Diver sculpture.

Free entry for Havering and Thurrock residents.

RSPB Rainham Marshes - Credit: Archant

Lodge Farm Miniature Railway

All aboard! Train driver riding at Lodge Farm Park's miniature railway - Credit: Havering Miniature Railway Club

Climb aboard miniature locomotive trains at the volunteer-run Lodge Farm Miniature Railway Park.

The charming rides are perfect for a family day out with young children.

Premiere Cinemas

Premiere Cinemas - Credit: Mercury Shopping Centre

Film buffs or those seeking shelter from the rain can watch new releases at Premiere Cinemas in The Mercury Shopping Centre.

It recently hosted the Romford Film Festival 2021.

Jump Evolution Trampoline Park

Jump Evolution Trampoline Park - Credit: Jump Evolution Trampoline Park

If you’re looking to put a spring back into your step, look no further than the 25,000 sq ft Jump Evolution Trampoline Park in Harold Hill.

Jumpers can enjoy group dodgeball, monkey bars and a giant trapeze across 100 interconnecting trampolines.

The discounted early bird and twilight tickets are within the £10 budget.

Coral Romford Greyhound Stadium

Romford Greyhound Stadium - Credit: Romford Greyhound Stadium

Why not spend hours at one of the UK’s most popular dog tracks, Romford Greyhound Stadium?

The site, where Kenyan cheetahs briefly competed in the 1930s, hosts greyhound races six days a week.

Wellgate Community Farm

Petting the animals at Wellgate Community Farm - Credit: Wellgate Community Farm

Meet the gang at Wellgate Community Farm: from ponies Candy and Tumble to Monty the Dartmoor greyface lamb.

The perfect spot for animal lovers to admire and pet furry friends.

Rainham Hall

Rainham Hall - Credit: Sophie Schorr-Kon

An elegant Grade II listed Georgian House, where visitors can visit the community gardens, have a cup of tea and cake and visit its exhibitions.

Anthony Denney's photographs for 1960s Vogue are now on display.