Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Romford charity worker wins Pride of Essex award

PUBLISHED: 10:30 21 December 2018

Donna Bryne (centre) receiving her Pride of Essex award. Photo: Ivan Finch/ Town and Country Photographic

Donna Bryne (centre) receiving her Pride of Essex award. Photo: Ivan Finch/ Town and Country Photographic

Ivan Finch/ Town and Country Photographic

A Romford charity worker was in shock after she won a Pride of Essex award.

Donna Bryne is a development officer at Eltham based charity Clowns in the Sky, that is dedicated to research of childhood brain tumours and to the welfare of affected children and families.

Children undergoing treatment in Essex hospitals at Romford, Southend, and Basildon as well as Great Ormond Street and Kings College, benefit from visits from entertainers to bring respite by way of laughter and distraction to both patients and families. In addition they provide Mobile activity and sensory trolleys designed to offer stimulation and fun.

They also use the funds raised to award small grants to families, to make the bigger things easier to cope with.

Donna said: “I nominated two very special people for these awards Olivia Hurdle and Paul Clancy for the support they give on a yearly basis to the charity, I nominate every year, and for Pride of Britain too.

“So to get an invite in my name came as a big surprise, I nominate people, I don’t get nominated.”

However, Donna said it was a really lovely surprise when it came up on screen ‘Donna Byrne and Clowns in the Sky Team of Pride 2018’ at an awards ceremony a few weeks ago held in Chelmsford and she felt very honoured to collect a certificate, trophy and £500 cheque for the charity.

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

Police and the London Air Ambulance were called to the scene in Ardleigh Green this afternoon. Photo: Sophie Riches

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon.

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road

Most Read

Busy Weston bridge in danger of collapsing

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Last call for Havering Sports Council awards

All the winners from the 2017 Havering Sports Council Awards evening at Upminster Golf Club (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Entries open for Essex Club Futsal Qualifiers

Entres are now open for this year's Essex Club Futsal Qualifiers (pic: Essex FA)

Zampa to make Essex return for 2019 Vitality Blast season

Adam Zampa of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders forward Pitchley is looking to end year on high at new Sapphire ‘fortress’

JJ Pitchley celebrates his game winning goal against Swindon (pic John Scott)

Urchins boss Stimson wants three points for Christmas

Nana Boakye-Yiadom of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists