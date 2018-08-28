Romford charity worker wins Pride of Essex award

Donna Bryne (centre) receiving her Pride of Essex award. Photo: Ivan Finch/ Town and Country Photographic Ivan Finch/ Town and Country Photographic

A Romford charity worker was in shock after she won a Pride of Essex award.

Donna Bryne is a development officer at Eltham based charity Clowns in the Sky, that is dedicated to research of childhood brain tumours and to the welfare of affected children and families.

Children undergoing treatment in Essex hospitals at Romford, Southend, and Basildon as well as Great Ormond Street and Kings College, benefit from visits from entertainers to bring respite by way of laughter and distraction to both patients and families. In addition they provide Mobile activity and sensory trolleys designed to offer stimulation and fun.

They also use the funds raised to award small grants to families, to make the bigger things easier to cope with.

Donna said: “I nominated two very special people for these awards Olivia Hurdle and Paul Clancy for the support they give on a yearly basis to the charity, I nominate every year, and for Pride of Britain too.

“So to get an invite in my name came as a big surprise, I nominate people, I don’t get nominated.”

However, Donna said it was a really lovely surprise when it came up on screen ‘Donna Byrne and Clowns in the Sky Team of Pride 2018’ at an awards ceremony a few weeks ago held in Chelmsford and she felt very honoured to collect a certificate, trophy and £500 cheque for the charity.