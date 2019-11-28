Search

Top designer and charity transform Romford home of couple with 10 children

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 November 2019

Before and after pictures of the transformed home in Romford. Picture: The Childhood Trust

Before and after pictures of the transformed home in Romford. Picture: The Childhood Trust

Archant

An award-winning interior designer teamed up with a children's charity to transform a house in Romford that was battling mould and asbestos.

How the Romford house looked before it was transformed by the Childhood Trust. Picture: The Childhood TrustHow the Romford house looked before it was transformed by the Childhood Trust. Picture: The Childhood Trust

As part of its Decorate A Child's Life programme, the Childhood Trust transformed three neglected bedrooms that sleep seven children.

The home belongs to an unemployed couple and their 10 children.

Chelsea interior designer Katherine Pooley, whose client list includes former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed, helped work on three of the bedrooms.

There was no carpet, no space to do homework and one of the bedrooms did not have a  ceiling.

The Childhood Trust charity transformed a three bedroom home in Romford that houses 10 children. Picture: The Childhood TrustThe Childhood Trust charity transformed a three bedroom home in Romford that houses 10 children. Picture: The Childhood Trust

Chief executive of the Childhood Trust, Laurence Guinness, told the Recorder that the family were "speechless and overjoyed" after they saw the rennovations.

He said: "The children were especially pleased. It was well beyond their expectations.

"I'm sure it will be appreciated this Christmas."

Four boys under the age of five slept in the first room which was bare with no blinds or  flooring and it had graffiti on the wall.

The team painted the walls dove grey, decorated them with silver star stickers and added a grey carpet and polar bear rug to match the walls.

They also fitted in two wooden bunk beds and a matching desk and cupboard.

For the second bedroom which belongs to two girls aged six and 11, the volunteers introduced a carpet and wooden floor and a new bunk bed.

One of the transformed bedrooms in Romford. Picture: The Childhood TrustOne of the transformed bedrooms in Romford. Picture: The Childhood Trust

Lastly, the volunteers got rid of the broken tiles and mattress on the floor of a room which belongs to a 14-year-old and renovated it by adding a new bed, bedside table and lamp for warmer lighting.

The Childhood Trust works with social services who select families and homes with children in need.

Staff from the charity then visit the family to make sure that they are suitable from the programme.

Mr Guinness added: "We've been running this programme for the last two years but we've only really started expanding it since August.

"All of the work is done by our corporate volunteers and we work with local services and interior designers.

"We've had a lot of great support from the B&Q Home Foundation."

