Sarcoma UK thankful to Gidea Park mum for raising £100k for charity

Jan Cornell was joined by family and friends to present a cheque for £100,000 to Kerry Reeves-Kneip and Kat Tucker from charity Sarcoma UK at The Ship pub this week. She rasied the money in memory of her daughter Steph Darling who died 10 years ago. Picture: Sarcoma UK Sarcoma UK

The mum of a 28-year-old woman who died of cancer 10 years ago has presented a charity with £100,000.

Jan Cornell, of Gidea Park, marked the anniversary of her daughter Steph Darling's death by presenting the cheque to Sarcoma UK, a charity which provides support and information for all types of sarcoma cancer.

Jan, alongside her family and friends, have run marathons, walked the Great Wall of China, climbed mountains, as well as volunteered and collected sponsorships for the cause.

The money was presented to the charity this week at The Ship pub, Main Road, Gidea Park.

Steph was diagnosed with sarcoma cancer in 2008 after completing the London Marathon and died a year later.

Sarcoma UK's director of fundraising from Harold Wood, Kerry Reeves-Knelp said: "Without dedicated supporters like Jan and her family, Sarcoma UK would not able to exist.

"She is making sure that no one else will have to go through the experience Steph and her family faced.

"We cannot thank her enough."