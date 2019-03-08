Save First Step: Annual 5k run to raise funds for Hornchurch charity returns to Raphael Park

The STEP2IT Havering 5k run returns to Raphael's Park this June. Archant

Residents can now register for the annual 5k run next month in aid of First Step, a Havering charity at risk of closure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The third annual STEP2IT 5k sponsored by the insurance company Grove & Dean will take place on Wednesday, June 12 in Raphael Park in Gidea Park. All money will be donated to First Step which supports children with disabilities.

You may also want to watch:

The charity has recently fallen on hard times and from shaving their heads to an 80s nights, the community has been fundraising.

Grove & Dean marketing director, Matthew Collett, said: "This is a great opportunity for local businesses, teams and individuals to come together to meet, compete, support a great local charity and have fun."

A £10 donation is collected per person and participants can enter as teams or individuals. Entries close at 6pm on Tuesday, June 11.

Visit the register page to sign up.