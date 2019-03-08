Search

Charity golf day hosted by snooker champion Steve Davis raises £13k for Saint Francis Hospice

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 June 2019

Snooker champion Steve Davis hosted a charity golf day in aid of Saint Francis Hospice which raised more than £13,000.

Snooker champion Steve Davis hosted a charity golf day in aid of Saint Francis Hospice which raised more than �13,000.

Snooker Champion Steve Davis, hosted a charity golf day last month for Saint Francis Hospice.

Snooker champion Steve Davis hosted a charity golf day in aid of Saint Francis Hospice which raised more than £13,000.

He hosted the event at Stock Brook Country Club, Billericay, alongside Matchroom Sport founder and chairman, Barry Hearn and Gerry Byrne of McDonald's Romford. This was the first golf day that Gerry had sponsored.

The golf day raised more than £13,000 which is is enough money to pay for over 240 hours' worth of hospice at home care.

There were 64 players playing a two ball Texas Scramble Tournament, followed by a three-course meal in the evening.

In between the tournament and dinner, Steve showed off his snooker skills and played a few rounds of pool with guests.

Mary-Anne Donovan, major partnerships manager with the hospice, said: "Amazingly this talented group all hail from or live in Essex which makes their support so special to us."

The next charity Golf Day will be taking place on Tuesday, June 25 at Thorndon Park Golf Club.

