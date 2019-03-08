Charity golf day hosted by snooker champion Steve Davis raises £13k for Saint Francis Hospice
PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 June 2019
Saint Francis Hospice
Snooker Champion Steve Davis, hosted a charity golf day last month for Saint Francis Hospice.
He hosted the event at Stock Brook Country Club, Billericay, alongside Matchroom Sport founder and chairman, Barry Hearn and Gerry Byrne of McDonald's Romford. This was the first golf day that Gerry had sponsored.
The golf day raised more than £13,000 which is is enough money to pay for over 240 hours' worth of hospice at home care.
You may also want to watch:
There were 64 players playing a two ball Texas Scramble Tournament, followed by a three-course meal in the evening.
In between the tournament and dinner, Steve showed off his snooker skills and played a few rounds of pool with guests.
Mary-Anne Donovan, major partnerships manager with the hospice, said: "Amazingly this talented group all hail from or live in Essex which makes their support so special to us."
The next charity Golf Day will be taking place on Tuesday, June 25 at Thorndon Park Golf Club.