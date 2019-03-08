Charity bike ride raising funds for King George and Queen's Hospital returns

Stuart Wilks launched Pedal4Patients, a charity bike ride for King George Hospital's and Queen's Hospital charity which is taking place on Sunday, May 12. Picture: BHRUT Archant

Residents are invited to work off their Easter eggs by joining a charity bike ride to raise funds for King George and Queen’s Hospital’s charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cyclists taking part in last year's Pedal4Patients bike ride fundraiser for King George and Queen's Hospital charity. Photo: Stuart Wilks. Cyclists taking part in last year's Pedal4Patients bike ride fundraiser for King George and Queen's Hospital charity. Photo: Stuart Wilks.

Stuart Wilks, from Junction Road in Brentwood, launched Pedal4Patients in April last year.

The successful charity bike ride saw more than £10,000 donated to King George and Queen's Hospital's charity.

Stacey English, events coordinator for the charity, said: “This amazing total was used to totally refurbish the Maternity Snowdrop Bereavement Suite at Queen's Hospital, Romford.

“Use of this suite enables bereaved parents and family members to stay with their baby allowing them time to have their final cuddles and to say their goodbyes in privacy.”

Stuart was inspired to start the bike ride after he received support in the bereavement suite when his daughter was stillborn at Queen's Hospital in August 2016.

Speaking about the support he received, he said: “We were looked after phenomenally well and everyone was so supportive.

“When something like that happens, the NHS really goes into overdrive and it makes you realise how important it is.

You may also want to watch:

“After we were looked after so well on the bereavement suite, we thought all the staff were so amazing and they could do with some extra support.”

The 2019 event will raise more funds for the bereavement suite and the dignity bag campaign where a bereaved person is given a Gerbera bag to take home their loved one's belongings.

Staff members are trained to recognise the Gerbera dignity bag and assist if the bereaved person is upset walking through the hospital.

“Whilst you relax and ride some of Essex's most beautiful lanes you can reflect on our aim and the wonderful work that will be done with your donation,” said Stacey.

“The charity team and all the staff and patients using our hospitals truly appreciate your support.

“Our promise to you is that any funds raised will be wisely spent and are gratefully appreciated.”

Bikers will have a choice of a 45 or 69 mile route with feed stations offering food and refreshments along the way.

The bike ride starts at King George Hospital in Barley Lane, Ilford on Sunday, May 12.

To register, visit pedal4patients.org.uk.