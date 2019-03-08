Charity ball raising money for ultrasound machine for cancer patients at Queen’s Hospital to be held next week

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Archant

A black tie ball to raise money for the borough’s NHS trust’s charity will take place next week.

Hairdresser Jaye North, of Willow Close, Hornchurch, has organised the ball for Saturday, April 6 at Orsett Hall which will include a three-course meal, a DJ, an auction and raffle to raise money for the King George and Queen’s Hospitals charity.

Money raised will go towards a new ultrasound machine at Queen’s Hospital so cancer patients can have their PICC lines (used for administering their chemotherapy drugs) inserted in a familiar setting, rather than going to the trust’s theatres department.

Jaye, whose mum is being treated for breast cancer by the trust, said: “It’s the first time I’ve ever done anything like this so it was a bit daunting.

“We’ve already sold almost 200 tickets so it’s going really well and we’ve been fortunate that lots of local businesses have supported us by donating things.

“I’m really excited.”

Call Jaye on 07961 233721