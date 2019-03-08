Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Charity ball raising money for ultrasound machine for cancer patients at Queen’s Hospital to be held next week

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 March 2019

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Archant

A black tie ball to raise money for the borough’s NHS trust’s charity will take place next week.

Hairdresser Jaye North, of Willow Close, Hornchurch, has organised the ball for Saturday, April 6 at Orsett Hall which will include a three-course meal, a DJ, an auction and raffle to raise money for the King George and Queen’s Hospitals charity.

Money raised will go towards a new ultrasound machine at Queen’s Hospital so cancer patients can have their PICC lines (used for administering their chemotherapy drugs) inserted in a familiar setting, rather than going to the trust’s theatres department.

Jaye, whose mum is being treated for breast cancer by the trust, said: “It’s the first time I’ve ever done anything like this so it was a bit daunting.

“We’ve already sold almost 200 tickets so it’s going really well and we’ve been fortunate that lots of local businesses have supported us by donating things.

“I’m really excited.”

Call Jaye on 07961 233721

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Jailed for attempted murder: Gidea Park man who drove car into crowds in Romford

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Man tasered as Romford homes evacuated after reports of him threatening to harm himself

Police and fire crews at the scene of a chemical incident in Parkside Avenue in Romford

RSPCA investigates CCTV footage of man dragging dachshund around Collier Row Co-op and holding dog by his neck

A man has been caught on CCTV at the Co-op in Turpin Avenue, Collier Row, carrying a dog by his neck. The RSPCA is investigating. Picture: RSPCA

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Jailed for attempted murder: Gidea Park man who drove car into crowds in Romford

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hockey: Romford women end Essex League season unbeaten

Romford captain Nat Earnshaw (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

National success for Romford & Dagenham’s Smith

Romford & Dagenham's Harrison Smith (pic: TAGB)

Havering’s Defroand hoping to help GB women deliver in latest Pro League outings

Havering's Emily Defroand (pic GB Hockey)

Forward Gell keen to prove worth in final league match

Raiders forward George Gell in action (Pic: John Scott)

Hockey: Havering women edged out in season finale

A Havering player waits (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists