We’ve won Lottery! Charity awarded £330,000 to help children with ADHD

The ADHD charity Addup has been awarded lottery funding over the next five years. Archant

A Hornchurch charity that works with the families of children with ADHD has been given a lifeline thanks to more than £330,000 of funding from the National Lottery.

Attention Deficit Disorders Uniting Parents (Add+Up) in Billet Lane, is a support and action group run by parents of children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and has been supporting young people for more than 20 years.

Last week it received the news it would be receiving £339,199 worth of funding over the next five years, and in essence the charity has been saved.

The money will help fund the project, Children’s Voices, which is where children and young people living with ADHD will act out scenarios and develop videos to explain what it is like to live with the condition.

The videos will be used as training tools for a range of audiences including the police, fire brigade, ambulance services and in schools.

Add+Up started its application for the funding last April, and CEO Sheila Keeling said it has been a long wait, but well worth it.

She told the Recorder: “We hope it’s a legacy, children are very powerful and we think having them at the front of this campaign will help get the message across.

“When we found out [about the funding] we wanted to jump up and down, but it was unreal, we’ve never been successful for that amount of money, it was unreal.

“We just looked at each, as if, is that real? It was surreal.

“We were at risk of closing, we get no statutory funding, and it costs about £140,00 a year to run Add+Up.

“It gave us a lifeline, it will make life a lot easier, and the fact the lottery has taken us on is amazing. It was winning the lottery, because at Christmas it felt like we weren’t going to be here in six months.

“If we weren’t here, where would they send the families that are here that we work with, and what would have happened to the children?

“For all the good work we have done to be taken away after 20 years would have crucified us.”

The project will be managed by Rebecca Brown, and speaking about the knock-on impact the funding will have, Sheila said: “It will also help us for funding applications for other things, they will see we can be sustainable.

“It’s a knock-on effect, most places will give funding for three years, but when they see we have funding for five years it will really help us, we’re just over the moon, it’s really taken the pressure off.

“This really is the light at the end of the tunnel for us.

“We have parents who sometimes are literally on the floor and cannot manage, and at times our children take us to dark places, but when you see the end results that’s what matters.

“It restores your faith, and receiving support like this is amazing.

“I think being parent-led, we’ve lived it, and we deliver everything we do with our own passion, we can see a different side to our children.

“Sometimes you need to step into their world.

“We’ve seen so many children struggle in situations because others don’t understand what is wrong. Like in the classroom half the time they are classed as naughty, and we don’t have that word in our vocabulary here.

“The children aren’t naughty, and if the teacher watches the video and understands that, a simple change can make a massive difference.”

Add+Up was one of 2,250 charities that received money in the National Lottery’s last round of funding, and speaking about why she thinks other charities in Havering haven’t received much support Sheila said: “I think people see Havering as an affluent borough, but that’s not entirely true, and there are a lot of other charities struggling for funding here.

“But the lottery I think is pushing more from Havering to get involved, it took a long time but it is more than worth it.

“You’ve got nothing to lose if you just apply and wait and see.

“We’re still on cloud nine and still coming to terms with the fact we WON the lottery.”