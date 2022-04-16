Gallery

For Ray Chapman, running Lodge Farm in Upminster was not just something he did to pay the bills. For five generations, it was his family’s way of life.

Since Essex County Council evicted the family from land on Park Farm Road which they had run for more than a century, Ray has moved in with his daughter Nicole in Hornchurch, alongside her boyfriend James and daughter Amelia.

At the time, Essex County Council spokesperson said it "understands this is a worrying time" and its officers from the dispute resolution team were speaking with the Chapman family to reach an "amicable resolution to this matter”.

Ray has now rediscovered an array of old photos charting several of his descendants working and living on the farm.

Taken sometime in the 1930s, the man on the left is Ray's grandad. He is unsure about the man on the right - Credit: Ben Lynch

Before Ray, Lodge Farm was run by his dad Leonard and uncle George. The two of them worked it together, their wearing of full suits out in the fields reflective of a different era.

They had taken it over around 1974 or 75, when Ray’s grandfather died.

Ray's dad, Leonard, is in the centre, with his uncle George on the left, and uncle Fred on the right - Credit: Ben Lynch

Ray's dad Leonard and mother Gwen to the right, with Ray's brother Trevor and nephews Chris and Martin - Credit: Ben Lynch

Ray's uncle George working on the farm he ran with Ray's dad - Credit: Ben Lynch

Ray has several photos from his grandad’s time on the farm - taken around the 1930s, he believes - including one of a horse called Charlie.

Ray says Charlie was the last horse the family had, with the roll he pulled converted to use on a tractor after he died.

Charlie was the last horse the Chapman family owned. Ray said he does not remember him, though was told he met him when he was very young - Credit: Ben Lynch

Once the war ended, Ray said the family took first flowers and then vegetables to sell in Romford Market.

They continued doing so until 2005, but by then it was far smaller than it used to be.

“It was such a good market,” Ray said.

The Chapman family began selling flowers at Romford Market after the war, before moving on to including vegetables as well - Credit: Ben Lynch

Remembering his early days on the farm, Rays can see how the business changed over the years.

“When I started there were around about 20 of us, and it ended up with just me.”

Ray’s two brothers, Phillip and Trevor, both helped out at times, but neither stayed to work the farm full-time.

“I was the only one who stayed on the farm,” Ray said.

Members of the Chapman family, including Ray's brother Phillip on the far-left and Ray next to him, all stood around a new irrigation machine. 'It was all new equipment at the time,' said Ray - Credit: Ben Lynch

Ray's uncle Fred is on the left, wearing a Canada cap bought for him by the young man on the right, Fred's grandson, who had flown over to visit - Credit: Ben Lynch

Having sold off the last of his equipment, Ray said it is just the cat left on the farm, though he continues to return and feed him.

As for Ray, he is currently considering his next move in the future.

“I am still not sure. I am thinking about doing up a house and renting it out," he said. “I have got to have an income."