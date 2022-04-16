Gallery
In photos: Look back at 100 years of family on Upminster farm before eviction
- Credit: Ben Lynch
For Ray Chapman, running Lodge Farm in Upminster was not just something he did to pay the bills. For five generations, it was his family’s way of life.
Since Essex County Council evicted the family from land on Park Farm Road which they had run for more than a century, Ray has moved in with his daughter Nicole in Hornchurch, alongside her boyfriend James and daughter Amelia.
At the time, Essex County Council spokesperson said it "understands this is a worrying time" and its officers from the dispute resolution team were speaking with the Chapman family to reach an "amicable resolution to this matter”.
Ray has now rediscovered an array of old photos charting several of his descendants working and living on the farm.
Before Ray, Lodge Farm was run by his dad Leonard and uncle George. The two of them worked it together, their wearing of full suits out in the fields reflective of a different era.
They had taken it over around 1974 or 75, when Ray’s grandfather died.
Ray has several photos from his grandad’s time on the farm - taken around the 1930s, he believes - including one of a horse called Charlie.
Ray says Charlie was the last horse the family had, with the roll he pulled converted to use on a tractor after he died.
Once the war ended, Ray said the family took first flowers and then vegetables to sell in Romford Market.
They continued doing so until 2005, but by then it was far smaller than it used to be.
“It was such a good market,” Ray said.
Remembering his early days on the farm, Rays can see how the business changed over the years.
“When I started there were around about 20 of us, and it ended up with just me.”
Ray’s two brothers, Phillip and Trevor, both helped out at times, but neither stayed to work the farm full-time.
“I was the only one who stayed on the farm,” Ray said.
Having sold off the last of his equipment, Ray said it is just the cat left on the farm, though he continues to return and feed him.
As for Ray, he is currently considering his next move in the future.
“I am still not sure. I am thinking about doing up a house and renting it out," he said. “I have got to have an income."