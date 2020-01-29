Search

Bank or estate agents could replace Upminster's Swan Books following planning application

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 January 2020

Swan Books in Upminster will cease trading on January 18. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

Swan Books in Upminster will cease trading on January 18. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

An estate agent's could replace Upminster's beloved Swan Books as a property company is proposing to change the site's use to a financial service.

Kristal Property Investments Limited submitted a planning application to Havering Council on January 20 to change the use of Swan Books in Corbets Tey Road from a retail service (A1) to a financial and professional service (A2).

A2 services often include banks, building societies, estate and employment agencies.

It does not include offices or pay day loan shops.

The applicant said in the Design and Access statement: "We are not proposing to change the existing scale of the properties.

Swan Books in Upminster will cease trading on January 18. Picture: Matthew ClemensonSwan Books in Upminster will cease trading on January 18. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

"The site is within a built-up area and it is well located for people to access the facilities."

Swan Books closed for good on January 18.

The owners said "aggressive online competition" and an increase in parking changes were some of the factors that contributed to the bookshop's closure.

A notice in the window of the shop stated: "Thank you to all who have supported us over the last 83 years - our customers are our friends and we are sorry for the inconvenience closure will cause."

Swan Books first opened in 1937 and was formerly known as Swan Libraries when it also offered a book-lending service alongside purchases.

Customers can continue to buy books on the shop's website.

A decision regarding the change of use planning application is due to be made by March 3.

Most Read

Stop and search in Havering soars for the first time in a decade

Police have doubled down on the use of stop and search across London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning Romford flat

The London Fire Brigade was called to Bridport Avenue just off Justsums Lane at 11.20pm on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps

Man pleads guilty after masked home invaders hold ‘Rambo knife’ to sleeping teen’s chest in York Way Estate

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Barking-born photographer’s stunning snap of Hornchurch Country Park could be named Essex Wildlife Trust’s photo of the year

The ‘EWT to a Tee’ award was won by Matthew Chapman’s serene image taken at Hornchurch Country Park

West Ham footballer David Martin opens Harold Wood school sports complex

West Ham goalkeeper David Martin does the honours. Picture: Redden Court School

