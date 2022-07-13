Marilyn Wyatt can be seen in the pink top and she is joined by residents who came together to wish the abandoned car a happy first birthday - Credit: Marilyn Wyatt

Disgruntled neighbours have thrown a birthday party for a car that has been “dumped” on their road for a year.

On July 10, residents of Tolworth Gardens in Chadwell Heath surrounded an abandoned car to wish it happy first birthday.

There is a removal notice on the car issued by Barking and Dagenham Council.

However, a spokesperson from the local authority said it would not commnet as "a police matter".

The Met Police, meanwhile, told this newspaper that “abandoned vehicles should be reported to the council to remove rather than police”.

Marilyn cannot understand why someone would buy a nice car and not use it - Credit: Marilyn Wyatt

Resident Marilyn Wyatt said: “We all came out and sang happy birthday to the car.

“What we all find absolutely amazing is that we have a high number of car thefts in the area, but the car that has been dumped on our road hasn’t been stolen.”

The 78-year-old said most of the neighbours are “peed off” at the situation.

“It’s a bloody nuisance, no one comes to it and we don’t hold out any hope of it being moved because it’s legally parked.

“But it’s a beautiful car, not a wreck, so the situation is very strange.”