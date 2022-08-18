Adam Daniels hopes to have his film finished by early next year, 2023 - Credit: Ruth Daniels

An 18-year-old filmmaker from Chadwell Heath is looking to break new ground as he works on his first feature-length piece of work.

Adam Daniels has aspired to be a filmmaker since he first picked up a camera, and has entered films in the last two Romford Film Festivals.

Now he has turned his efforts towards a new form of big screen entertainment; the feature film.

Previously only working on shorts, Adam said he was looking to do something “more ambitious”.

Actors Lee River (l) and Ben Marks, with Adam Daniels, Frances Rosen, Ruth Daniels and Symon Daniels (r) at the Romford Film Festival 2021 - Credit: Paula Rosen

Wary of giving too much away, Adam told this paper that the basic premise revolves around a man being put on a government programme that goes wrong, and having to deal with its aftermath.

With the money and casting now sorted, Adam said he is looking forward to start filming in October, with a release planned for early next year.

Adam added that, while it was “a bit stressful at the beginning”, he is proud of how far he has come.

“From just starting off with an iPhone to slowly working my way up, getting better gear and camera equipment, it’s just been a really cool journey and one I hope I continue with this feature.”