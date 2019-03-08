Search

Residents unveil Gidea Park First World War memorial after successful crowdfunding campaign

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 July 2019

A special unveiling ceremony was held in Gidea Park for a new war memorial funded by the community. Picture: Artists Rifles Association

A special unveiling ceremony was held in Gidea Park for a new war memorial funded by the community. Picture: Artists Rifles Association

A memorial funded by the community was unveiled in a special ceremony at the site of a First World War camp in Gidea Park.

The Royal Liberty School was presented with a limited edition print of John Nash's 'Over the Top' and a commemorative figurine. Picture: The Royal Liberty School

The memorial to the First World War Artists Rifles Officer Training camp in Main Road was revealed at a ceremony on Saturday, July 13.

It stands on the site of the original entrance to Hare Hall and was unveiled by Robert Holland, a descendant of a recruit who passed through the camp.

Following a crowdfunding campaign for the memorial, a retired soldier donated £7,500 of the total £8,500 that was required to install the stone.

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, pupils from the Royal Liberty School and members of the Parachute Regiment Association based in Romford, the Royal Air Force Association, Royal British Legion, Artists Rifles Association and Gidea Park Conservation Society members also attended the ceremony.

The Royal Liberty School was presented with a limited edition print of John Nash's 'Over the Top' and a commemorative figurine. Picture: The Royal Liberty School

Headteacher April Saunders said: "Over the last two years we have worked alongside [members of the association] to plant the event.

"Our DT department made caskets to hold soil from three of the battlefields where members of the Artist Rifles fell, three of our catering students served food and drink in their chef's whites and four of our Key Stage 4 students were involved in the ceremony to inter the soil in front of our memorial window.

"It was fantastic for our school to be so closely involved in this moving and historic occasion."

Canon Lynne Bennett from St Michaels Church in Gidea Park gave a reading and prayer at the ceremony.

The memorial depicts a famous First World War painting by John Nash called Over the Top. Renowned poets Wilfred Owen and Edward Thomas also trained at Hare Hall and their poems are depicted on the memorial stone.

The memorial project was inspired the class of 1982 from the Royal Liberty school.

They were taught about the history of the camp by Mrs Rogers, who sadly passed away two years ago.

Caskets of soil from the battle field sites, Passchendaele, Marcoing and the Somme were brought over especially for the ceremony and buried in the Quadrangle garden.

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with 'heart of gold'

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from 'incredible run' at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Romford Town Police appeal for help in finding man wanted for shoplifting

Romford Town Police are appealing for help in finding Aaron Mimms who is wanted for shoplifting. Picture: Met

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

