Census 2021 data shows how Havering has experienced a particular rise in young people over the last 10 years, far higher than both the London and England averages - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A stand-out trend revealed in the 2021 Census results is that the demographic of Havering is getting younger.

According to the data, since the previous survey in 2011, Havering experienced the biggest increase in the country in the number of 0-4 year olds in its population, up 13,661 to a total of 16,500.

There was also an increase of 49,400, or 19.7 per cent, of people aged 0-14 - far higher than the England average increase of 5pc.

At the other end of the scale, there was an increase of 46,200 people aged 65 and over, up 9.3pc. This is less than half of the 20.1pc average recorded across the country.

While some caution around the veracity of the data is advised by the cross-party group London Councils, these figures nevertheless suggest a potential shift in Havering’s demographics.

Havering Council concurs that the borough has changed “a great deal” in the last decade, and the quality of schools, green spaces and proximity to the city and countryside mean it is no surprise it is attractive to families.

The council added it regularly analyses birth data and housing growth when making future-looking decisions over infrastructure in the borough.

Havering Council uses Census data and other sources when planning services for the borough - Credit: Archant

A spokesperson for the council said: “Since 2011, there has been a significant education expansion programme in Havering, which has seen the creation of additional places in early years, primary and secondary schools, as well as an expansion of provision for children with special education needs.

“The census is another valuable source of data to help us plan and deliver services that meet the needs of our local population.”

Andrew Curtin, chair of Romford Civic Society, also told this newspaper about other planning decisions which need to accommodate for the changing population.

“As the demographics of Havering change rapidly, it is becoming even more vital that big urban centres like Romford have the spaces and places planned into them which young people need,” he said.

“Most particularly, a network of well-maintained and safe pocket parks and play spaces in which they can meet, relax and socialise.”

Schooling in Havering

The particular rise in young people living in Havering since the last Census raises the question of schooling availability across the borough.

A Havering Council spokesperson said it is regularly analysing birth rates and housing growth to predict pupil numbers, and refers to the “excellent schools” in the area as a reason behind the rise in young people.

Janet Smith, principal of New City College’s Havering GFE and Sixth Form campuses, agreed the data was nothing to be concerned about, and preparations have been made to accommodate for the rise in young people aged 15 and under.

Janet Smith, principal of New City College's Havering GFE and Sixth Form campuses - Credit: New City College

"We have been aware of this population projection from the Havering mid-year estimates, and so the Census data is neither a surprise nor cause for concern,” she said.

“New City College has plenty of capacity for this growth, and our campus facilities are regularly updated in line with the skills needed by local people.

“I firmly believe that our Sixth Form and vocational further education campuses are strongly positioned to continue to offer the courses and qualifications that Havering will need in the coming years, putting our students in a positive position for progression to successful careers."

‘The council needs to adapt quickly’

Following the announcement of the Census results, resident Lisa Maxim, 49, said an increase in younger people posed opportunities for Havering, but that the borough would need to accommodate for the changing population.

“This is an opportunity for Havering, but the council needs to adapt quickly,” she said. “With affordable housing for families with houses, not just flats, and the infrastructure to support the whole life span - public transport, school places, youth services, health and social care provision.”

Lisa Maxim - Credit: Lisa Maxim

Lisa added there also has to be a focus on creating jobs within the borough for Havering to fully reap the benefits.

She said: “Encourage investment and local employment as not everyone can work in financial services in the city or be a tradesperson.

“The young will become working age soon enough and we need them to stay to create opportunities, spend locally and support the community.”

For another resident, Ivan Halls, the data indicates that more housing, particularly flats, is necessary for the rise.

“The argument here is clearly that Havering does need all this building of new flats that many seem to oppose, if you want your children to be the future of the area,” he said.