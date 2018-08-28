Celebrity Big Brother star Jess Impiazzi visits students at Hornchurch makeup studio

Celebrity Big Brother runner up Jess Impiazzi with Danielle Everitt and BTEC students at Final Checks by Danielle Archant

Celebrity Big Brother star Jess Impiazzi surprised students at Final Checks makeup and hair studio in Hornchurch, and took part in a beauty session.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Celebrity Big Brother runner up Jess Impiazzi having a makeover by Danielle Everitt Celebrity Big Brother runner up Jess Impiazzi having a makeover by Danielle Everitt

The reality star who is best known for her appearance in the Big Brother house, series two and five of Ex on The Beach and in a few episodes of The Only Way is Essex, agreed to be a model at the studio in High Street on Wednesday (January 23).

Jess - who is a client of studio owner, Danielle Everitt - was given the red carpet makeover so BTEC media makeup students could learn new techniques and re-create the look.

Celebrity Big Brother runner up Jess Impiazzi having a makeover by Danielle Everitt Celebrity Big Brother runner up Jess Impiazzi having a makeover by Danielle Everitt

The specialised academy only takes on 10 students at any age, and often holds in house industry talks and celebrity workshops.

The course takes two years to complete, and involves beauty, glam, hair and SPX makeup.

Celebrity Big Brother runner up Jess Impiazzi having a makeover by Danielle Everitt Celebrity Big Brother runner up Jess Impiazzi having a makeover by Danielle Everitt

Final Checks owner, Danielle Everitt told the Recorder: “The workshop was a huge success. Our students loved meeting Jess and asking about her experience on Big Brother.

“I met Jess for an event as I got asked to do her makeup. I work a lot with celebrities for their red carpet looks.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to bring in one my clients and create a red carpet look so students can gain more techniques and re-create the look. “I’m very impressed with the students work so far and they have only been at the academy for six months.”