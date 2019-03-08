Search

Family, friends and Mayor of Havering gather for 100th birthday party at Upminster care home

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 September 2019

Les Dalton celebrating his 100th birthday with daughter Sandra Bell and son John Dalton. Picture: Ken Mears

Les Dalton celebrating his 100th birthday with daughter Sandra Bell and son John Dalton. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

A 100-year-old celebrated his birthday this week with a surprise party.

Les Dalton celebrating his 100th birthday with family, Havering mayor Councillor Michael Deon Burton and staff at the Little Gaynes Rest Home in Upminster. Picture: Ken MearsLes Dalton celebrating his 100th birthday with family, Havering mayor Councillor Michael Deon Burton and staff at the Little Gaynes Rest Home in Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

Arthur Dalton, known by his middle name of Les, was joined by friends, family, residents of Little Gaynes Rest Home, Corbets Tey Road, Upminster on Wednesday, September 4.

Mayor of Havering, Councillor Michael Deon Burton, also attended.

On the day, Les was treated to balloons, banners, a birthday cake and singers who entertained the crowd throughout the afternoon.

Les was married to his wife Betty for 68 years before she died in 2015.

He has two children, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Care manager Maria Nimfa Campen said: "It was a beautiful party, everyone was so happy and had a great day. When Les saw the living room, he couldn't believe it, he was delighted that we all made a lot of effort to celebrate."

