National Hospitality Day 2021: Celeb chefs urge people to back businesses

Published: 7:00 AM September 17, 2021

Some of the country’s best-known celebrity chefs have called on the nation to go out and support their favourite venues this weekend for the first National Hospitality Day.

Angela Hartnett, Tom Kerridge, Gary Usher and Paul Ainsworth all feature in a video by the event's organisers (see above) promoting the day – Saturday September 18 – which aims to help Britain’s pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes and hotels get back on their feet.

Hospitality has been among the hardest hit industries over the last 18 months, and the chefs warn that venues are not out of the woods despite the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

Tom said: “All our biggest moments go on in hospitality venues, from first dates to weddings, and baby showers to wakes, they’re where the moments that make life worth living take place.

“That morning chat with your friendly barista, a cheeky pint after work with mates, Saturday morning soaks in a hotel pool, or Sunday roast with the family…we all took these experiences for granted.

“National Hospitality Day is a chance for us all to say ‘welcome back, we’ve missed you, and thanks for everything you’ve been doing’ to our favourite venues.

“Restaurants, pubs and hotels up and down the country will be pulling out the stops to give everybody a great day out.”

Angela, executive chef at the Michelin-starred Murano in Mayfair, said the pandemic had been “a hammer blow” to the industry.

She said: “Even now, weeks after re-opening, businesses are fighting a daily battle for survival, with supply and staffing issues causing huge problems.”

She urged people to get down to their local pub, restaurant, café or hotel on Saturday.

National Hospitality Day is being organised by charities Hospitality Action, Springboard, The Drink’s Trust and The Licensed Trade Charity.

Funds raised from venues will go towards these charities, who all support the hospitality industry and its workers.

Venues are also being encouraged to support the day with special offers.